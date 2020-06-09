Trump Directs US to Develop Polar Security Icebreaking Fleet for Arctic, Antarctic, White House Says

The US government has been tasked with an inter-agency programme to develop a new fleet of icebreakers to project American national interests in the Arctic and Antarctic regions as soon as possible, President Donald Trump has announced in a memorandum.
"The United States will develop and execute a polar security icebreaking fleet acquisition program that supports our national interests in the Arctic and Antarctic regions", the memorandum to the secretaries of state, defence, homeland security, commerce, energy, as well as the Office of Management and Budget and national security adviser said.
NEW: In a White House memo, President Trump directs the federal government to develop a fleet of "polar security icebreakers" to increase the U.S. presence in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. pic.twitter.com/hQ6UQdWZrB— Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) June 9, 2020
The memorandum comes after Russian Envoy at Large for Arctic Cooperation Nikolay Korchunov stated that NATO member states, as well as non-NATO countries, have become increasingly involved in military activity in the northern polar region in recent years.
On 1 May, the US Sixth Fleet conducted a joint naval anti-submarine warfare exercise with the United Kingdom in the Norwegian Sea. Four ships, a US submarine, and a Boeing P8-A reconnaissance aircraft participated in the drills.
