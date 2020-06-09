Register
    Protesters rally around a bonfire in the midst of protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd near the White House in Washington, U.S. May 31, 2020. Picture taken May 31, 2020.

    'BLM and Antifa Are Part of Global Marxist Effort to Destroy US' - Professor

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (27)
    0 38
    George Floyd protesters and "Black Lives Matter" activists have been calling for defunding police and redirecting funds to other areas, such as education and housing. Following violent clashes at rallies across the country, the Minneapolis City Council pledged to disband the local police department and completely reorganise law enforcement.

    Dr Carol M. Swain, retired Professor of Political Science and Law at Vanderbilt University and the host of Be the People News podcast, has addressed the ongoing protests in the United States sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African American man, who died in Minneapolis police custody on 25 May, and offered her views on the potential consequences the clashes between the police and protesters may lead to.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, why has the significance of protecting African Americans become so acute right now?

    Dr Carol M. Swain: There are two reasons. More people have seen with their own eyes the videotape depicting George Floyd's final minutes on earth and the officers' indifference to his suffering. Americans do not want anyone to suffer like that at the hands of law enforcement. I believe the story is getting more attention because it is an election year and Democrats see a potential to hurt President Trump by attacking him on his call for law and order.  

    Sputnik: How much do you think police brutality concerns members of other minorities? 

    Dr Carol M. Swain: Most minorities are concerned about police brutality, but the actual statistics about how often blacks die at the hands of police would suggest that non-stop media coverage overexaggerates the actual threat to blacks. Heather MacDonald of the Manhattan Institute has documented the actual threat to blacks.

    She reports: In 2019, police officers fatally shot 1,004 people, most of whom were armed or otherwise dangerous. African Americans were about a quarter of those killed by cops last year (235), a ratio that has remained stable since 2015. That share of black victims is less than what the black crime rate would predict since police shootings are a function of how often officers encounter armed and violent suspects.

    In 2018, the latest year for which such data have been published, African Americans made up 53% of known homicide offenders in the US and commit about 60% of robberies, though they are 13% of the population.

    Security forces take position during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 30, 2020
    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Security forces take position during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 30, 2020

    The police fatally shot nine unarmed blacks and 19 unarmed whites in 2019, according to a Washington Post database, down from 38 and 32, respectively, in 2015. 

    Sputnik: Is it currently possible to expand the scope of the issue and focus attention generally on protecting members of other minorities as well?

    Dr Carol M. Swain: George Floyd's death is likely to result in criminal justice reform and a rethinking of how police officers handle situations where suspects resist arrest or complain of medical difficulties as did George Floyd who refused to get into the back of the police car because of claustrophobia.

    Sputnik: How do the unrest and looting affect the public's perception of the BLM movement?

    Dr Carol M. Swain: There seems to be an unfortunate effort in the media and among Democrats to legitimise the Black Lives Matter organisation. Its call to defund the police and allow them to set up peacekeeping groups is ludicrous. While most Americans sympathise with protesters, looting, robbery, arson, and chaos definitely hurts the people who need police protection and reform.

    I see Black Lives Matter and Antifa as part of a global Marxist effort to destroy the United States.

    Their goals are more about attaining political power and money than protecting minorities and improving society. Their organisational goals might be quite different from the goals of the protesters concerned about police brutality and discrimination. 

    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (27)
    Tags:
    George Floyd killing, George Floyd, Police brutality, police brutality, Police Brutality, Police Brutality, Police, United States
    Community standards
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

