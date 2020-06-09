Private Funeral Service for George Floyd in Houston - Video

A live broadcast shows the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston where a private service for George Floyd's family and friends starts at 11:00 a.m. (16:00 GMT) before he is buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The first memorial service for Floyd was held on 4 June in Minneapolis and a second service was held on 6 June in Raeford, North Carolina, where had family ties.
Floyd's death has sparked a worldwide movement against social injustice. Mass protests have taken place in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, the Netherlands, and Canada, among others.
