Man Charged in Minneapolis Police Third Precinct Arson

"United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced a federal criminal complaint against BRANDEN MICHAEL WOLFE, 23, charging him with aiding and abetting arson at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct", the DoJ said on its website. "WOLFE will make his initial appearance on June 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. before Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota".
The Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct caught fire on 28 May, as violent protests engulfed the city.
Rallies against police brutality erupted after the death of African American man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A video of the incident showed a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes, as the man begged to stop, saying he could not breathe. Chauvin was later charged with second-degree murder, while three other officers were subsequently charged with aiding and abetting murder.
However, many of the protests turned into riots, complete with violence against police and civilians, acts of vandalism, arson, and looting.
