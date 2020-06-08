Register
20:11 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks during a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 28, 2020

    Dems Propose Banning Chokeholds, No-Knock Entries for US Police Over Killings of African-Americans

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (21)
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/14/1079511437_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_54b62e982ef4065102c2bf5b1fb3f4e8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006081079558081-dems-propose-banning-chokeholds-no-knock-entries-for-us-police-over-killings-of-african-american/

    The bill stops short of the demands of protesters to "defund" the police in the country, but imposes new obligations without providing additional funding.

    A group of Congressional Black Caucus members along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have presented a bill that is supposed to prevent future police violence against suspects by limiting some of their capabilities and enabling enhanced oversight of their actions.

    Among the measures suggested in the "Justice in Policing Act" are two directly related to the recent killings of African-American suspects at the hands of police. One of them is a ban on chokeholds like the one a police officer used on George Floyd. Another is a ban on warrants allowing forced entry without knocking in drug-related cases, something which led to a shootout with law enforcement and the death of Breonna Taylor at her home in Louisville, Kentucky this past March.

    In addition to this, the bill enables additional means of oversight of police actions, such as making body and dashboard cameras mandatory for officers and their vehicles, as well as obligating police departments to report back to the federal government regarding any use of force in their activities. The bill would further require police officers to undergo a series of training programmes on racial bias, the duty to intervene, and the use of violence only as a last resort.

    Despite imposing new obligations on police departments, the Democrats' bill provides no new funding to support them, apparently forcing the police to deal with the matter using resources that are already available. At the same time, the bill ignores protesters’ demands to "defund" the police and does not take the same approach as the one suggested by members of the City Council of Minneapolis, who have suggested disbanding the city’s police department for good and redirecting the funds to "community-based strategies" that are supposed to replace it.

    Response to US-Wide Protests

    The bill, spearheaded by Pelosi and the Black Caucus, is an apparent response to the demands of American citizens who have been protesting for two weeks in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The latter placed his knees on Floyd's back and neck as he struggled to breathe and pleaded for air for nearly nine minutes before passing out and dying.

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for an undated booking photograph taken after he was transferred from a county jail to a Minnesota Department of Corrections state facility
    © REUTERS / Minnesota Department of Corrections/Handout
    Minneapolis Court Holds First Hearing Over George Floyd's Death - Video

    Demands for "justice" for Floyd have spread to cities across the US, sparking mass protests and at times riots, forcing some governors to call in the National Guard and impose curfews. The demonstrators have also urged authorities to deal with the perceived rampant levels of racism not only in the police, but in the country in general.

    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (21)

    Related:

    ‘He Mattered’: Thousands Demand Justice in Biggest Day of US Protests - Video, Photos
    Live Updates: Protests Continue in US While National Guard Leaves Washington and California
    Canadian Police Use Tear Gas Against Anti-Racism Protesters in Montreal, Reports Suggest
    Protesters' Calls to 'Defund the Police' in US Spark Nationwide Debate
    NYT Opinion Editor Resigns After Op-Ed by Senator Cotton Calls For Using Troops Amid Protests
    Tags:
    US Congress, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, chokehold, Police brutality, US police, police, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse