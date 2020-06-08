White House Press Secretary McEnany Holds Press Briefing - Video

A live broadcast shows White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holding a press briefing amid mass protests that erupted in the US after George Floyd's death.
US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier said that a new bill to reform and monitor police behaviour in the United States would set up a national register open to the public that would record all cases of police brutality and the reasons for why officers have been fired.
The legislation would also ban the use of chokeholds by police, mandate the use of body cameras, restrict the use of lethal force, and set up independent structures to investigate allegations of police brutality while establishing a national database identifying all officers recorded as using excessive force in an incident.
George Floyd's death has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. Mass protests have taken place in cities across the United States, as well as Austria, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)