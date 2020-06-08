Register
16:59 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former President George W. Bush walks past President Donald Trump to speak at the State Funeral for his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington

    New York Times Claim George W. Bush Won't Vote Trump 'Completely Made Up', Spokesman Says

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107921/07/1079210733_0:0:2622:1476_1200x675_80_0_0_30f888fd83e5584bae2137c08deb5194.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006081079557538-bush-trump-made-up/

    The Times hasn’t updated its article with the denial, although does note Freddy Ford, a spokesman for Bush, “said the former president would stay out of the election and speak only on policy issues, as he did this week in stating that the country must ‘examine our tragic failures’ on race”.

    George W. Bush’s spokesperson has denied in the strongest terms the former President won’t be voting for Donald Trump in 2020, Texas Tribune reported.

    The New York Times reported 6th June a number of high-profile Republicans don't intend to support Trump’s reelection, citing “people familiar with their thinking.”

    Bush was said to not support Trump, while his brother Jeb was said to be not sure how he’ll vote.

    ​Mitt Romney, Republican Presidential candidate in 2012, was reported to be deliberating whether to again write in his wife, Ann, or cast another ballot in November. Cindy McCain, widow of Senator John McCain, is apparently “almost certain” to support Democratic candidate Joe Biden, but is “unsure how public to be about it because one of her sons is eyeing a run for office”. Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has also publicly confirmed he’ll back Biden, telling CNN 31st May Trump “lies about things” and Republicans in Congress won’t hold him accountable.

    However, in a statement provided to Texas Tribune, a spokesperson for Bush said the reports were “completely made up”.

    “He’s retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote,” they explained.

    Related:

    Donald Trump Takes Aim at George W. Bush Over Call for Unity in Times of COVID-19
    'Woefully Educated': Troubled Legacy of George W. Bush Picked Apart in New Documentary
    Avoid Guests Like Queen: UK's Elizabeth II Once Hid From Ceausescu Behind Bush, Filmmaker Claims
    Former US President George W. Bush Says It’s 'Time for America to Examine Our Tragic Failures'
    Tags:
    New York Times, fake news, Trump, George Bush
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse