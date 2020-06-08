New York Times Claim George W. Bush Won't Vote Trump 'Completely Made Up', Spokesman Says

George W. Bush’s spokesperson has denied in the strongest terms the former President won’t be voting for Donald Trump in 2020, Texas Tribune reported.
The New York Times reported 6th June a number of high-profile Republicans don't intend to support Trump’s reelection, citing “people familiar with their thinking.”
Bush was said to not support Trump, while his brother Jeb was said to be not sure how he’ll vote.
In an email to @texastribune’s @ragajus, George W. Bush spox @kyfredchicken denies @nytimes report: "This is completely made up. He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote.” https://t.co/tWelJOqmhv https://t.co/RiHpmkfa5Z— Evan Smith (@evanasmith) June б Ыб7, 2020
Mitt Romney, Republican Presidential candidate in 2012, was reported to be deliberating whether to again write in his wife, Ann, or cast another ballot in November. Cindy McCain, widow of Senator John McCain, is apparently “almost certain” to support Democratic candidate Joe Biden, but is “unsure how public to be about it because one of her sons is eyeing a run for office”. Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has also publicly confirmed he’ll back Biden, telling CNN 31st May Trump “lies about things” and Republicans in Congress won’t hold him accountable.
However, in a statement provided to Texas Tribune, a spokesperson for Bush said the reports were “completely made up”.
“He’s retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote,” they explained.
All comments
Show new comments (0)