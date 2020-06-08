Minneapolis Court Holds First Hearing Over George Floyd's Death - Video

This live broadcast shows the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility in Minneapolis on 8 June, where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is attending his first hearing via video link over the death of African-American man George Floyd.
The four officers who were involved in the incident surrounding Floyd’s death have since been arrested and charged. According to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the former police officers are facing up to 40 years in prison.
The death of George Floyd has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism, and social injustice, as a video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter was arrested was widely circulated online the following day. Apart from the United States, mass protests have taken place in Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries.
