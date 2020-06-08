One Injured After Car Rams Into Rally in Seattle, Driver Opens Fire - Reports

A driver has rammed through a police barricade in Seattle and opened fire, wounding one person during protests at Capitol Hill in Seattle, according to multiple reports. A video that has emerged on social media shows a man leaving his car wielding a gun, and forcing his way through the crowd, as people scream.
He was reportedly detained by the police shortly after the shooting.
BREAKING: A man drives a car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle, before exiting the vehicle with a gun. At least one person was shot, others injured.— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 8, 2020
Shooting victim stable; Suspect arrested.pic.twitter.com/ahKFNelVTe
George Floyd died on 25 May in Minneapolis police custody after officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes while the man was handcuffed, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. His death resulted in mass protests and riots in multiple US cities, with at least 23 states activating the National Guard to enforce order.
