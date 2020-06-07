New Yorkers Take to the Streets in Another Round of Protests Against Police Brutality - Video

Watch a live broadcast from New York City where people are gathering on Sunday to continue protesting against police aggression and racial discrimination nearly two weeks after the death of African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis.
Earlier on Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the curfew which was imposed amid the protests has been lifted starting "immediately".
Nationwide protests erupted in the United States in late May following the death of Floyd during police detention in Minneapolis. Since then, the protests have spread to Europe and Asia, where people are also taking to the streets to express their anger over racism and police brutality.
