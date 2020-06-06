Police in California Respond to 'Multiple Critical Incidents' in Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz police forces are investigating a shooting with at least one suspect, according to Santa Cruz police forces. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

Santa Cruz Police responded to "multiple critical incident in the county after a shooting happened in the area. According to County Sheriff's Office, there is still an "active threat" in the area of Alba Road and Highway 9 in Ben Lomond.

According to unconfirmed reports by local media, a suspected gunman has stolen two vehicles at gunpoint in the Felton area and shot at the police officer and hit another one by car when trying to escape.

The police announced that one suspect has been taken into custody, noting that the investigation is ongoing and urging public to stay away from the area.

At least one suspect in custody. Please still AVOID area as this is an ongoing investigation. — Santa Cruz SO (@SantaCruzSO1) June 6, 2020

An video allegedly showing the arrest of the suspect appeared in social media.

BREAKING: Video of a man taken into custody on Alba Road in Ben Lomond. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area because of a "shooting". A viewer sent us this video. pic.twitter.com/iAUKtulfyc — Christopher Salas (@KSBWChristopher) June 6, 2020

​Initial reports said there was at least one suspect that was "still outstanding".

Happening Now: SCPD units are responding to multiple critical incidents in Santa Cruz County. More info to follow.

All available units are supporting a multi-agency effort. Only call 9-1-1 if you have a real emergency. Calls for service in @CityofSantaCruz may experience delays. — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) June 6, 2020

​There were no immediate reports on casualties.

A video allegedly showing heavy police presence in the area has been shared in social media.

RIGHT NOW: Heavy police presence on Highway 9 in Ben Lomond @KION546 pic.twitter.com/WvhbgA1LAP — Shannon Longworth (@ShanLongworth) June 6, 2020

​

DETAILS TO FOLLOW