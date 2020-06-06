Register
08:55 GMT06 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mark Zuckerberg

    Zuckerberg Vows Facebook Will Adjust Policies Over 'State Use of Force' Amid Criticism of Trump Post

    © CC BY 2.0 / Anthony Quintano / Mark Zuckerberg
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107637/22/1076372283_0:3:1200:678_1200x675_80_0_0_8fc28b4d1e4c5f1492e19065ed3daf6a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006061079535171-zuckerberg-vows-facebook-will-adjust-policies-over-state-use-of-force-amid-criticism-of-trump-post/

    Previously, dozens of former Facebook employees wrote to the social media platform’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, roasting him for allowing controversial posts by US President Donald Trump regarding the George Floyd riots to remain up.

    Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has vowed the social media platform will adjust its policies with respect to discussions regarding the use of force by police and “voter suppression”.

    In a memo to employees, which was also displayed on his personal page, the Facebook CEO pledged his commitment to “making sure we … fight for voter engagement and racial justice”, with “concrete steps” in the pipeline to alter policies.

    Emphasising that he was responding to questions regarding what specific steps Facebook could take to improve its products and guidance rules, the Facebook chief underscored that there would be a review of policies allowing the discussion and threat of states using force in instances of “excessive use of police or state force [and] when a country has ongoing civil unrest or violent conflicts”.

    “We already have precedents for imposing greater restrictions during emergencies and when countries are in ongoing states of conflict, so there may be additional policies or integrity measures to consider around discussion or threats of state use of force when a country is in this state,” wrote Zuckerberg in his blog post.

    Regarding “voter suppression”, Zuckerberg promised to take into account the realities of voting amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and voiced confidence in the “election integrity efforts we've implemented since 2016”.

    In conclusion, Mark Zuckerberg underscored a responsibility to “overcome racial injustice” in America and around the world, and encouraged direct feedback on “product, integrity and content policy ideas”.

    Zuckerberg Petitioned for Decision on Trump Post

    The memo comes amid criticism over the company’s response to recent protests sweeping the US in connection with the death of African American George Floyd in police detention.

    Dozens of former Facebook employees penned a letter to Mark Zuckerberg on 3 June, slamming the platform for choosing to leave US President Donald Trump’s post on violent protests over Floyd’s death untouched.

    A protester is arrested by New York Police Department officers on Park Avenue after violating curfew, Friday, June 5, 2020, in New York.
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    A protester is arrested by New York Police Department officers on Park Avenue after violating curfew, Friday, June 5, 2020, in New York.

    In the letter, published by The New York Times, it is said that leaving Donald Trump’s tweet, cross-posted to Facebook, was a "betrayal" of the social media platform's ideals.

    In the post, Trump declared that violent protesters in Minnesota sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody had dishonoured the man’s memory, and used the phrase "the looting starts, the shooting starts", which is a quote taken from a 1967-era radicalised racist statement by a Florida police chief.

    U.S. President Donald Trump walks past a building defaced with graffiti by protestors in Lafayette Park across from the White House after walking to St John's Church for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, outside the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    U.S. President Donald Trump walks past a building defaced with graffiti by protestors in Lafayette Park across from the White House after walking to St John's Church for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, outside the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020.

    While Twitter hid the post, which it perceived as inciting violence, Facebook did not.

    "[Facebook] claims that providing warnings about a politician’s speech is inappropriate, but removing content from citizens is acceptable, even if both are saying the same thing," wrote the former Facebook employees.

    Several current employees also weighed in, holding a digital protest.

    "Personally, I have a visceral negative reaction to this kind of divisive and inflammatory rhetoric. I disagree strongly with how the president spoke about this, but I believe people should be able to see this for themselves, because ultimately accountability for those in positions of power can only happen when their speech is scrutinised out in the open," said Zuckeberg in a comment on his decision to leave Trump’s post up.

    Zuckerberg was also quoted by Fox News as defending his decision regarding the Trump posts, saying that Facebook should not “be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online.”

     

    Related:

    Netizens Unconvinced by Zuckerberg Claim Facebook Geared Up to Fight ‘Meddling’ in 2020 US Elections
    Zuckerberg Says Platform Companies Shouldn't Be 'Arbiter of Truth'
    Mark Zuckerberg Says Trump's Tweets on Minneapolis Protests Do Not Incite Violence
    ‘We’re Stunned’: Civil Rights Leaders Criticize Zuckerberg For Not Deleting Trump Protest Posts
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, Facebook, Facebook, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she dances behind blackjack tables during the reopening of The D hotel-casino, closed by the state since March 18, 2020 as part of steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. June 4, 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 30 May - 5 June
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse