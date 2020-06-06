Former US Vice President Joe Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Nomination - AP Tally

A late-Friday Associated Press tally showed that former-US Vice President Joe Biden crossed the threshold of 1,991 delegates needed to be formally named the presidential nominee, securing 1,993.
A poll by ABC News/Washington Post published in late May showed that Biden led Trump 53 percent to 43 percent among registered voters. The results were interpreted as an improvement on a 2 point lead the former vice president had in March.
The same poll found that 50 percent saw Trump as a strong leader and 43 percent said the same of Biden. Even with the national economy reeling from the impact of the outbreak, Trump's way of handling the economy was viewed positively by 52 percent of respondents.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)