POTUS Slams Washington DC Mayor Bowser, Says She Is 'In No Way Qualified' to Run the City

In an earlier tweet, US President Donald Trump labelled the mayor of Washington DC as "incompetent", accusing her of letting her budget get out of control and of the mistreatment of National Guard members.

President Donald Trump went on to take shots at Mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser, slamming her as "grossly incompetent" and "in no way qualified" to run the city. He praised "great men and women of the National Guard" for stepping forward, noting that if it was not for them, Bowser "would have looked no better than her counterpart Mayor in Minneapolis" amid the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd.

.@MayorBowser is grossly incompetent, and in no way qualified to be running an important city like Washington, D.C. If the great men and women of the National Guard didn’t step forward, she would have looked no better than her counterpart Mayor in Minneapolis! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

​The comment echoes the series of tweets posted earlier by Trump, in which he denounced Bowser and threatened to "bring a different group of men and women" instead of those from the National Guard, whom she, according to POTUS, "is fighting".

Earlier, Bowser called on removal of "unidentified federal personnel patrolling the streets of Washington DC", saying that they "pose both safety and national security risks" in her letter to the President. She expressed her concerns over the presence of National Guard in the city, insisting on the capability of the police forces to tackle the situation without "this multiplicity of forces".

The squabble unfolds amid the ongoing protests over against police brutality, sparked by the death of George Floyd's death in police custody after officer Derek Chauvin pressed his neck into the ground with a knee for nearly ten minutes.