Register
19:17 GMT05 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    With St. John's Church in the background, people walk under a new street sign on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington. The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially 'Black Lives Matter Plaza,' District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted. The black and white sign was put up to mark the change

    Videos: DC Street Renamed, ‘Black Lives Matter’ Painted on Road Where Protesters Were Tear-Gassed

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107953/12/1079531221_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_6395a9d8630d97fc5762164f45eaee42.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006051079531160-videos-dc-street-renamed-black-lives-matter-painted-on-road-where-protesters-were-tear-gassed/

    Local muralists and Democratic Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser are delivering a message to the nation and the White House through the incorporation of “Black Lives Matter” into a city-based art project and the renaming of a street.

    Social media on Friday was flooded with images and videos of city workers and local muralists painting “Black Lives Matter” in large block letters between H Street and K Street on 16th Street NW.

    Local artist Rose Jaffe told the Washington Post that the efforts involved in painting the massive slogan began around 4 a.m. local time on Friday.

    In a Friday social media post, the mayor issued a message to the late Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed in her own home by Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers during a botched raid on March 13. Friday would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday.

    The placement of the lettering is just two blocks north of Lafayette Square, the site of Monday gassings and assaults carried out by authorities.

    The American Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights organizations have since filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump and US Attorney General William Barr, who ordered authorities to clear Lafayette Square ahead of the president’s photo-op at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

    The mayor also unveiled the “Black Lives Matter Plz NW” sign that is now fixed at the corner of 16th Street and H Street NW in the city.

    "We want to call attention today to making sure our nation is more fair and more just and that black lives and that black humanity matter in our nation," Bowser said, as reported by NBC Washington.

    Responding to the mayor’s words and actions on Friday, the local Black Lives Matter chapter argued that this push is “a performative distraction from real policy changes.”

    “This is to appease white liberals while ignoring our demands. Black Lives Matter means defund the police,” argued the group Friday morning.

    The Black Lives Matter chapter also accused Bowser of publicly refuting data that shows the impact of “racist stop and frisk practices” on the local black community.

    The newly-named Black Lives Matter Plaza NW leads to the White House, which received additional fortification on Thursday via tall, metal fencing and concrete barriers.

    A Secret Service official told The Hill on Thursday that the White House complex, which includes Lafayette Square, will remain closed to the public until June 10.

    "These closures are in an effort to maintain the necessary security measures surrounding the White House complex, while also allowing for peaceful demonstration," the agent claimed.

    Related:

    ‘Spilled Over the Glass of Tolerance’: Global Support Pours in for US Black Lives Matter Protests
    'I Can't Breathe': Another Black Man Dies in US Police Custody, Homicide Declared
    ‘Do Not Touch Her’: US Police Search for Cyclist Who Assaulted Minors Over Protest Signs - Video
    NY Times Walks Back Running Op-Ed Pushing Military Response to Protests, But Leaves Story on Site
    New Precedent Set as Bureau of Prisons Staff Sent to Police DC Amid Protests
    Tags:
    White House, peaceful protests, Police Brutality, Bill Barr, William Barr, Donald Trump, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, Muriel Bowser, Washington DC, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she dances behind blackjack tables during the reopening of The D hotel-casino, closed by the state since March 18, 2020 as part of steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. June 4, 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 30 May - 5 June
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse