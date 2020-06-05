Register
15:33 GMT05 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The University of Central Florida College of Sciences, located on the main campus of the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida, United States

    Florida University Investigating Professor Who Tweeted ‘Black Privilege is Real’

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Nemesis63 / UCF College of Sciencesv
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107952/98/1079529876_0:95:1307:830_1200x675_80_0_0_1b5aff5548d88dc1f83e932d1c4bc477.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006051079529945-florida-university-investigating-professor-who-tweeted-black-privilege-is-real/

    The professor, who authored a book defending white people from being shamed for racism, acknowledged that the timing of his tweets was “poor” as the country is embroiled in racially-charged protests unseen since the 1960s.

    A professor at the University of Central Florida (UCF) is being investigated for a series of controversial statements about black people.

    Charles Negy, an associate professor of psychology at the university, came under scrutiny following several tweets in which he condemned what he called black privilege and appeared to blame racism on African Americans.

    In one post, he inquired: “If Afr. Americans as a group, had the same behavioral profile as Asian Americans (on average, performing the best academically, having the highest income, committing the lowest crime, etc.), would we still be proclaiming ‘systematic racism’ exists?”

    Another stated that “black privilege is real” because “being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege”. That second post cited an article by conservative journalist Steve Sailer, which argued that black people are “not improving” their conduct, and engaged in looting during the George Floyd riots in particular, because they are being “increasingly excused from all critique”.

    Negy’s comments have provoked a backlash from UFC students, and several online petitions have been launched calling on the university to fire the professor. They have garnered more than 16,000 signatures combined as of Friday.

    The UCF tweeted on Thursday: “Being actively anti-racist means calling out and confronting racist comments. We are aware of Charles Negy’s recent personal Twitter posts, which are completely counter to UCF’s values. We are reviewing this matter further while being mindful of the First Amendment.”

    Negy told NBC News in a statement: "I am pro-Black, pro-Hispanic, pro-Asian, AND pro-White. The lives of black people matter as much as the lives of anyone else in this country. In my mind, everyone is equal. And that means no group is above scrutiny. ... My support and belief in the humanity of all ethnic groups does not mean I must endorse what I perceive as misguided and even draconian tactics of certain political organizations, such as BLM."

    The professor admitted that the timing of his tweets was “poor”, given the historic scale of the ongoing protests, but he maintained that they were not addressing George Floyd’s killing by a white police officer.

    “My tweets are not about George Floyd,” he said. “We all agree: he was murdered viciously by a sadistic man. We all hope all four officers face justice… I'm addressing other issues that I think ought to be discussed if we're ever going to make progress on race relations.”

    Negy wrote a book titled ‘ White Shaming: Bullying Based on Prejudice Virtue-signaling and Ignorance’, which, according to a synopsis, argues that white people are shamed for a history of colonialism, slavery and racism, and that this shaming is “a form of bullying”.

    “The bullying reflects shamers’ unacknowledged hostility and prejudice toward Whites,” reads the synopsis, “as well as shamers’ need to feel morally superior (aka: virtue-signaling) and their ignorance of world history and other cultures.”

    In 2012, Negy made headlines in academia after he criticised students for saying that Christianity is the most valid religion. The professor sent an email to his students saying that such views represent “religious bigotry”. The email was posted to Reddit by some of the students; Negy’s superiors at the university supported him at the time.

    Tags:
    Privilege, black, George Floyd, racism, university
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she dances behind blackjack tables during the reopening of The D hotel-casino, closed by the state since March 18, 2020 as part of steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. June 4, 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 30 May - 5 June
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse