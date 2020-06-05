Register
04:45 GMT05 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, talks to the media and NASA personnel, after astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken departed the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Pad 39-A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

    ‘This Is Insane’: Elon Musk Calls For Dissolution of Jeff Bezos’s Amazon

    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    US
    Get short URL
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107952/45/1079524549_0:0:2631:1479_1200x675_80_0_0_b656c511f4efa97fed7a532b1cbe8c8f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006051079524498-this-is-insane-elon-musk-calls-for-dissolution-of-jeff-bezoss-amazon/

    Musk’s remarks were brought by the retail giant's move to block former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson’s book about the COVID-19 pandemic titled “Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1: Introduction and Death Counts and Estimates”.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday called for Jeff Bezos’s retail giant Amazon to be broken up, after the latter refused to sell on its platform a book about the coronavirus pandemic written by Alex Berenson, a former New York Times journalist.

    “This is insane @JeffBezos,” Musk tweeted, tagging the CEO of the technology company. “Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!” the billionaire added in a followup tweet.

    Musk’s tweet came in response to a tweet by Berenson, in which he complained that Amazon had blocked his book for allegedly violating its publishing policies.

    “Your book does not comply with our guidelines. As a result we are not offering your book for sale,” the company told the author in an e-mail. “Due to the rapidly changing nature of information around the COVID-19 virus, we are referring customers to official sources for health information about the virus”.

    Shortly following Berenson’s protest on Twitter and the comment by Musk, who have both been critical of coronavirus-related business shutdowns, Amazon approved the book’s sale.

    Later in the day, Berenson tweeted his thanks to the Tesla billionaire for help in getting the book available on Amazon’s platform.

    “IT'S LIVE! Again, thanks to @elonmusk and everyone who helped,” the journalist tweeted.

    Amazon said that the book’s availability had nothing to do with Musk's tweet, however. The online retail behemoth argued that the publication was blocked because of an “error”, according to Fox News.

    Musk has recently spoken out against the lockdowns caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it goes against freedoms written into the US constitution and characterizing the health measures as “fascist”.

    Related:

    Amazon Opens Giant Homeless Shelter in its Seattle Headquarters
    ‘Scary Pics but Mostly Fake’: Indian Forest Officials Bust Amazon-Like Fire Claim in Uttarakhand
    Elon Musk is Selling More Properties Worth Nearly $100 Million After He Pledged to 'Own No House'
    Tesla Workers Faced With Tough Decisions as Elon Musk Re-Opens California Factory
    Matrix Creator Lilly Wachovsky Drops F-bomb on Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump for Using Red Pill Meme
    Tags:
    book, breakup, dissolution, SpaceX, Tesla, Amazon, Elon Musk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protests over George Floyd's death in Washington DC on 3 June 2020
    George Floyd Murder: Sixth Day of Protests in Washington DC in Pictures
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse