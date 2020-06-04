Register
22:37 GMT04 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to the U.S. gestures while speaking during a round-table discussion on the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 20, 2018.

    Russian Envoy Antonov Calls for Joint Coordinated Effort to Save Open Skies Treaty

    © AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107952/27/1079522725_0:0:3023:1702_1200x675_80_0_0_a41e032c9934077c7d1d62937bef84b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006041079522783-russian-envoy-antonov-calls-for-joint-coordinated-effort-to-save-open-skies-treaty/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A joint coordinated effort is now required to save the Open Skies Treaty (OST), Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an op-ed on Thursday.

    “The current situation requires that we all seriously reflect on the consequences of the looming US exit from OST,” Antonov wrote in a piece published in The National Interest on Thursday. “We need joint coordinated efforts to save the agreement that is essential for everyone. Any legally binding treaty is a delicate balance of its member countries’ interests, rights, and obligations.”

    Antonov pointed out that no matter what the real reason may be for Washington to exit the Open Skies Treaty, all parties to the agreement and international security as a whole will lose.

    “Washington’s European allies are fully aware of the increased risks to stability on the continent and most of them criticize White House’s intention,” he said. “We share their concern. Despite the fact that Russia - similar to the United States - has advanced national technical means... we value the Open Skies, first of all, for its unique role as an instrument of confidence-building and promoting dialogue. In today’s volatile global situation the international community cannot afford to squander agreements like the Open Skies Treaty.”

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on 21 May that Washington would pull out of the 2002 treaty in six months unless Russia started adhering to the pact, which allows reconnaissance flights over some 34 participating countries. Russia has denied breaching its terms.

    “We have repeatedly shown with concrete figures that the claims that Russia is not fully implementing the agreement are baseless,” Antonov said. “At the same time, despite the absurdity of most accusations, we have always shown an openness to discussing issues that concern Washington, DC. There is the Open Skies Consultative Commission - mechanism established under the OST specifically for these purposes.”

    Antonov pointed out that Russia also has some complaints about the US’ non-compliance with the treaty’s provisions.

    “In particular, they are related to securing the safety of cabin crews during flights over the US territory, imposing restrictions on the maximum distance of observation flights over the Hawaiian and Aleutian Islands as well as on flight altitude for observation aircraft,” he explained. “The difference is that we are ready - and we have repeatedly demonstrated it - to find mutually acceptable solutions to technical problems at the negotiating table. In contrast, Washington seems to deem it more important to get rid of an agreement that appears to believe is binding the United States’ hands and feet.”

    To show the baseless of the accusations , Antonov gave an example - noting that Washington claims that Russia does not allow American aircraft to fly over Kaliningrad. Antonov said this is only partially true as it is not prohibited, but there are certain limitations.

    “I would like to point out that around 90 percent of the Kaliningrad region can be observed during a flight by a state party wishing to have a look at this area,” he explained. “At the same time, the United States does not allow Russian aircraft to fly over Alaska. As compared to the United States, our aircraft are able to capture only 3 percent of the Alaskan territory. So, where is the truth? Where is the balance of interests here?”

    The Ambassador continued to say that the Open Skies Treaty has proved to be an effective mechanism for confidence-building and cooperation.

    “One can make sure that no aggression is planned and no dangerous military activities are taking place,” he stated. “Thus, this agreement helps keep military activities transparent (first of all of the NATO countries and Russia), promotes de-escalation of tension, and prevents misinterpretation of each sides’ intentions.”

    Antonov went on to say that Russia considers the treaty still relevant and also considers this channel of professional exchange of views important.

    “The exceptional value of the OST is also determined by the fact that it is one of the last legally binding agreements between nuclear superpowers promoting mutual understanding and transparency amidst a deep crisis in arms control,” he added.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow would work with the United States only on a mutual basis and would not accept any ultimatums.

    Related:

    US Officially Notifies Russia of Its Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty
    Russia Rejects 'Ultimatum' After US Move to Quit Open Skies Treaty
    EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Urges US to Reconsider Decision to Leave Open Skies Treaty
    US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty Irks NATO Allies, Casts Doubt on New START
    Russia's Ryabkov Mocks Pompeo Claim That Moscow Uses Open Skies Treaty to Identify Targets
    Tags:
    Russia, envoy, Anatoly Antonov, Open Skies Treaty, ambassador, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protests over George Floyd's death in Washington DC on 3 June 2020
    George Floyd Murder: Sixth Day of Protests in Washington DC in Pictures
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse