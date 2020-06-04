Some Active-Duty US Military Personnel Leaving US Capital - Pentagon

Pentagon decided to relieve the deployment of some active-duty troops in the region of Washington, DC, amid the demonstrations against police brutality. However, the return of other soldiers to their home bases will be "conditions based", according to a senior official.
"The Department made the decision to return members of some of the active duty units in the capital region to their home base. The military leaders are continuously monitoring this dynamic situation. Return of the remainder of the active duty service members will be conditions-based", the official said.
Earlier, Reuters reported, citing unnamed official, that hundreds of active-duty troops have left the region, returning back to their home base in North Carolina.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)