Ahmaud Arbery Case Advances After Georgia Judge Rules Charges Meet Probable Cause Threshold

Travis and his father Gregory McMichael have been charged with the murder and aggravated assault of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black jogger, in the Georgia neighborhood of Satilla Shores on February 23. A third man, William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., who captured the killing on video, has been charged with felony murder and attempting to commit false imprisonment.
Thursday's preliminary hearing was to determine whether probable cause exists for the charges placed against the three defendants. Probable cause exists when there is enough factual evidence to warrant that a suspect has indeed committed a crime.
New revelations during the preliminary hearing have also revealed that moments before Travis called Arbery a “f**king n****r” while he lay dying on the ground.
Richard Dial, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) special agent and the lead investigator on the case, also revealed that Travis has used the racial slur on multiple occasions.
The evidence also notes that Arbery "ran until he could not anymore" and "chose to fight" when "he felt like he could not escape." Arbery tried to circumvent his attackers on multiple occasions by running into a different direction and by even jumping into a ditch at some point.
Although the attack took place two months ago, video evidence was only released in early May.
Widespread protests against racism and police brutality have been spreading across the US and the world in the wake of deaths of innocent people like Arbery and George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man who was brutally murdered by US police officers.
