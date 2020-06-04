Register
19:35 GMT04 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chair Sen. Lisa Murkowski

    Ex-Never Trump Republicans Blast President Amid His Fiery Debate With Mattis

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006041079521027-ex-never-trump-republicans-speak-out-amid-presidents-fiery-debate-with-mattis/

    The White House accused General James Mattis of being out of touch with the reality in US cities on Thursday, after the former secretary of defence claimed Trump was the first president in his lifetime seemingly deliberately trying to divide Americans amid the George Floyd protests.

    Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski is “struggling” with whether or not to support Trump in his 2020 reelection bid, describing recent comments by former secretary of defence James Mattis about the president’s divisive leadership as “true, and honest, and necessary and overdue.”

    “Perhaps we’re getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally, and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up,” Murkowski said, speaking to reporters in Washington on Thursday. “I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time,” she added, when asked whether she will support Trump in his bid for reelection.

    “He is our duly elected president. I will continue to work with him…But I think right now as we are all struggling to find ways to express the words that need to be expressed appropriately,” the senator noted.

    Murkowski, who previously called on Trump to drop out of the presidential race in October 2016, and begrudgingly voted against convicting him at his Ukrainegate impeachment trial in February, made peace with him to remain in line with the position of her party.

    Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney, another prominent Trump critic from the right, agreed with Murkowski regarding the Trump-Mattis debate, describing the general’s comments as “stunning and powerful.”

    Kentucky Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a former Never-Trumper who Trump called an “idiot” and a “stiff” during the 2016 campaign, defended the president on Thursday, accusing Mattis of “missing the fact that the liberal media has taken every event in the last three and a half years and laid it at the president’s feet…I’m not saying [Trump]’s blameless, but I am saying that you’re buying into a narrative that I think is quite frankly unfair,” Graham suggested.

    Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse, another frequent Trump critic, also praised Mattis, saying there was “a fundamental -a constitutional right to protest, and I’m against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the word of God as a political prop.”

    In his remarks to The Atlantic on Wednesday, Mattis accused Trump of being “the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people,” adding that he never dreamed that US troops taking an oath to defend the Constitution “would be ordered…to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens –much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief, with military leadership standing alongside.”

    Trump walked out of the White House and to St. John’s Episcopal Church, a renowned 200+ year old Washington landmark which sustained fire damage in protests, on Monday evening, holding up a Bible for several minutes and taking pictures with staff near the Church. The photo op was preceded by military police riding into the nearby Lafayette Park to clear peaceful protesters using tear gas and flash-bang grenades.

    U.S. President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, outside the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020
    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    U.S. President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, outside the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020

    The president called on law enforcement to get “tough” on violent protesters on Twitter on Wednesday amid reports that they were throwing Molotov cocktails at police. On Thursday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley warned that Trump has the right to invoke the Insurrection Act, a legal measure which would enable him to deploy US military and National Guard to suppress acts of civil disorder, insurrection or rebellion.

    Cities across America ignited in chaos last week after a white Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, an African American man, in broad daylight by chocking his neck by the knee while he lay subdued on the ground in handcuffs. Protests included hundreds of non-violent anti-racism and anti-police violence events, but some have also degenerated into violence, looting and mass arson, prompting local authorities to announce a state of emergency and curfews, and many governors to activate the National Guard. Authorities have made thousands of arrests, with dozens of police and protesters injured and at least 16 people killed in the violence.

    Related:

    Donald Trump Reveals Why He Was in Underground Bunker as Protests Sweep Across the US
    White House Says Mattis 'Has No Clue What's Going on in US Cities' Amid General's Spat With Trump
    GOP Says Snapchat Should Spend Less Time Attacking Trump, More Time Going After Child Predators
    Iranian, Chinese Hackers Attempted to Break Into Trump, Biden Email Accounts, Google Claims
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protests over George Floyd's death in Washington DC on 3 June 2020
    George Floyd Murder: Sixth Day of Protests in Washington DC in Pictures
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse