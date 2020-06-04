Washington DC Holds 'National Day of Mourning' Amid Protests Over Floyd's Death - Video

Sputnik goes live from Washington DC where people have gathered to take part in the 'National Day of Mourning' on Thursday in the wake of nationwide mass protests sparked by the death of African-American Minneapolis resident George Floyd.
Floyd died during a police arrest on 25 May, after policeman Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes although Floyd was protesting he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.
A memorial service for George Floyd is scheduled to take place at 1 pm in a large sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis.
