Aussie Porn Star Removed From United Airlines Flight After 'Defending' Democracy in US Protests

Riots have been sweeping across the United States in the recent days over the extrajudicial killing of African-American George Floyd in police custody, leaving few people in the country indifferent, including prominent politicians such as Nancy Pelosi, and even adult entertainment workers from another continent.

Sex worker from Australia Elle Knox said she was “escorted off” a plane between Houston and San Francisco, after she raised her voice to speak up about ongoing protests across the US and warn passengers that their democracy has been compromised, according to her Tuesday comments on Twitter.

“My flight from Houston to San Francisco just landed. I stood up and said: ‘This isn't my country, I'm an Australian. But I've noticed your democracy being threatened. Do not be complacent. Decide what side of history you'd like to be on’,” the porn star revealed.

Knox then explained that the incident took place on the United Airline flight and shared a video showing her purported conversation with an airport worker, who was deliberating whether she would be allowed to take her next flight to Sydney on Wednesday. In a clip, Knox is heard explaining the rationale behind her action, as she was protesting against the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against the demonstrators. Nevertheless, the model was allegedly told that she “scared people” with her announcement, even though Knox claimed that “everyone applauded” her when she was booted from the flight.

They are deciding if I’ll be allowed to take my next flight to Sydney... pic.twitter.com/YdpS4T6XvS — Elle Knox 🌙🌻 (@ElleKnoxxxAu) June 2, 2020

​“I was told I couldn’t make a political statements on a United Airline, I told them this was a Human Rights statement,” the porn actress wrote. However, the issue was resolved in her favour in the end and she was allowed to continue her journey to her native Australia.

After much debate, I can catch my flight home tomorrow 🏠 — Elle Knox 🌙🌻 (@ElleKnoxxxAu) June 2, 2020

The incident was confirmed by United Airlines, as an airlines spokesperson told Travel Weekly that “United flight 1853 from Houston to San Francisco on June 1 was met by law enforcement after a customer failed to follow crew instructions during landing”.

Knox's Twitter feed has been gleaming with news coverage over ongoing protests in the United States.

The unrest erupted in America last week when an African-American citizen from Minneapolis, George Floyd, was brutally pinned down to the ground by white police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee against the arrested man's neck for more than eight minutes despite him repeatedly saying that he could not breath. Floyd was pronounced dead in a hospital shortly afterwards.