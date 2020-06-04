Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Southern California, Eyewitnesses Report of Buildings Shaking

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude occured in Southern California, around 200 kilometres away from Los Angeles. According to eyewitness reports cited by European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), some building were shaking during the earthquake, so that people could "see the walls moving".
The source of the earthquake was 17 kilometres away from Searles Valley, California, 6,9 kilometres deep, according to US Geological Survey data.
Prelim M5.5 Earthquake Southern California Jun-04 01:32 UTC, updates https://t.co/zMa5QT1QPD— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) June 4, 2020
No damage or casualties have yet been reported.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
