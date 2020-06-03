Register
22:58 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National Guard's members are seen in front of the Dolby Theatre along Hollywood Boulevard during a rally against George Floyd death in Minneapolis police custody, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 2, 2020

    ‘Trump Whisperer’ Senator Cotton Demands White House ‘Send in the Troops’ to Crush ‘Lawlessness’

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Riots Sweep US After Black Man Dies During Police Arrest (83)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/87/1079508769_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_1c8a0c93262c24d3fbab5b377ac2a159.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006031079512086-trump-whisperer-senator-cotton-demands-white-house-send-in-the-troops-to-crush-lawlessness/

    Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton is continuing to beat the drums of military occupation, penning an op-ed in the New York Times on Wednesday saying US President Donald Trump should “send in the troops” as mass protests against police brutality enter their ninth day.

    Across the United States, state governors have brought up an almost unprecedented amount of soldiers to quell the continued unrest, which has included rioting and looting, as well as peaceful marches and demonstrations. Despite this, Cotton has taken up the call for deploying active-duty military service members on US soil, terming the protesters “insurrectionists.”

    “Send in the troops. The nation must restore order,” Cotton wrote in the NYT opinion piece. “The military stands ready.”

    Cotton makes his argument by noting widespread looting in Midtown Manhattan and other locations on recent nights, the deaths and injuring of several police officers associated with the rioting and the personal objection of Terrence Floyd - brother to slain 46-year-old black man George Floyd, whose death sparked the protests - to “blowing up stuff.”

    ​“One thing above all else will restore order to our streets: an overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers,” Cotton writes. “But local law enforcement in some cities desperately needs backup, while delusional politicians in other cities refuse to do what’s necessary to uphold the rule of law.”

    No doubt such force is already on display, as 3,600 troops occupy Washington, DC, and 67,000 have been activated nationwide, nearly equaling the largest domestic mobilization of guardsmen during the 1968 King riots that followed the assassination of black civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Nonetheless, Cotton defends the Insurrection Act, the invocation of which would authorize the deployments, as a “venerable law, nearly as old as the republic itself,” which he insists means that it isn’t “martial law” or a violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, a post-Civil War law that prohibits the military from serving in a law enforcement role, as it did in the defeated rebel states of the South during Reconstruction.

    Earlier this week, the Arkansas senator made his case on Twitter and on Fox News for having protesters “fac[e] off with the 101st Airborne Division,” or “whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters.”

    ​As Sputnik reported, the freshman senator and former Iraq War veteran has acquired the nickname “the Trump whisperer,” since the president often consults Cotton on matters, as he did in the lead-up to the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. And indeed, just hours after Cotton made his impassioned plea for military repression, Trump announced he was willing to invoke the Insurrection Act to dispatch US troops to any state that refuses to activate its own National Guard to crush the protests.

    The protests themselves began last Monday after George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis Police Department officers, one of whom, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes after he and three other officers tackled Floyd to the ground. Invoking the Black Lives Matter movement against the killings of black people by white people, but especially by police officers, the protests quickly grew until they overcame the Minneapolis police, whose third precinct was torched by the angry protesters along with several stores.

    While protests in other cities soon popped up and invoked the names of other recently slain black persons, what arguably drove them into the colossal nationwide demonstrations was the highly publicized, wanton police violence against protesters, including numerous instances of brutality against peaceful demonstrators, passers-by and even the media, as well as the callous response to the issue by national leaders, including Trump.

    ​The protests have also revived a nationwide conversation on racial inequality that the foundation of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013 has helped propel. Recent polls from Monmouth, Reuters/Ipsos and CBS/YouGov have all shown a majority of Americans believe US police officers disproportionately and unfairly target black Americans and are more likely to use excessive force against them.

    On Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota attorney general increased the severity of the charges against Chauvin to second-degree murder and pressed charges for the first time against the three other officers involved.

    Topic:
    Riots Sweep US After Black Man Dies During Police Arrest (83)

    Related:

    Sen Blumental Introduces Reforms to Restrict Trump's Power Under Insurrection Act
    'We Can Unite Without Him': Former Defense Secretary Slams Trump as Threat to US Constitution
    Never Surrender? Twitterati Outraged as White House Compares Trump Church Visit to Churchill, Bush
    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, protests, The New York Times, Op-ed, US military, Tom Cotton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse