US Sanctions Seven 'Military-Controlled' Subentities Ranging From Hotels to Financial Institution

"These seven subentities disproportionately benefit the Castro dictatorship, a regime which uses the profits from these businesses to oppress the Cuban people and to fund its interference in Venezuela, at the expense of the Cuban people or private enterprise in Cuba," Pompeo claimed in the June 3 release.
The memo did not explicitly name all of the subentities, but instead described them as "one military-controlled financial institution, three military-owned hotels, two military-owned scuba diving centers, and one military-owned marine park for tourists."
Fincimex, based in the Cuban capital of Havana, was named by the secretary as the "military-controlled financial institution" in question.
Pompeo argued that Cubans "should have the freedom to decide what to do with their own money." At the same time he also expressed that anyone visiting the island should be "responsible consumer" and not support businesses "owned and operated by the Cuban military."
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
