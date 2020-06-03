US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Joins Protests Over George Floyd's Death

On Wednesday, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, joined those protesting against police brutality following the kiling of George Floyd. Pelosi was seen outside the Capitol building, surrounded by staff and security guards.
A video shows her walking with protesters, reaching out to talk to people and, according to reports, heading to the demonstration.
Speaker Pelosi is at the protests... pic.twitter.com/9NR01fXcdd— Robert Costa (@costareports) June 3, 2020
In a tweet, she outlined that "stopping police violence must be a priority in this country", urging Congress to address "deadly use of force by police" while mitigating unrest.
In the days and weeks to come, we will be guided by the experiences & expertise of @RepKarenBass and @TheBlackCaucus as we seek to achieve progress & secure justice for Americans nationwide.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 3, 2020
Protests in Washington, as in many other major US cities in every state in the nation have continued for over a week, sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a police officer named Derek Chauvin. The white officer pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, ignoring the black man's request to breathe.
