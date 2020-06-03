Esper Says Military Should Be Used to Quell Unrest in US Only as Last Resort

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper has stated that he doesn't support the idea of using the Insurrection Act in order to deploy military forces in American cities to quell the ongoing violent riots, which were originally sparked by the death of African-American man George Floyd. He opined that active duty troops should be used only as a last resort, when nothing else can help.
Esper also commented on a media report which said that he had referred to the riot-engulfed US cities as a "battlespace", admitting that he had used the phrase in conversation with President Donald Trump.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)