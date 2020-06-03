Trump Calls on Police to 'Get Tough' Amid Raging Protests Over George Floyd's Death

US President Donald Trump has called on police to get "tough" on rioters as he responded to a tweet by a former CIA analyst condemning protesters, who hurled Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers.
Get tough police! https://t.co/nsaZYrJe9c— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020
Responding to another tweet by the same analyst regarding a looting spree on New York City's 5th Avenue, which reportedly remained unhindered by the police, Trump wrote that the National Guard is ready, without elaborating on what he meant.
The National Guard is ready! https://t.co/AifVRgWOlM— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020
POTUS previously threatened to deploy the US military in cities that refused to call in the National Guard and failed to quell the violent protests. He vowed to enact the Insurrection Act, allowing the president to deploy troops domestically in order to end widespread public unrest.
