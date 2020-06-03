Thousands March Through NYC in Solidarity With George Floyd Demonstrators - Video

Thousands of protesters were seen marching through the streets of New York City on Tuesday, with demonstrators seen to be holding up posters featuring the slogans “Hands up, don’t shoot”, “Black Lives Matter”, and “I can’t breathe” - in reference to George Floyd’s desperate pleas to police not to suffocate him as he was being detained.
Some protesters could be seen marching silently, while others joined the chorus of those chanting “Peace” and “Justice", as a crowd made their way from the New York mayor's mansion down the Upper East Side to the Times Square.
Protests, not infrequently boiling over into riots with large-scale vandalism and clashes with police came in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old forgery suspect, who was suffocated by a now former Minneapolis police officer for over 8 minutes. The policeman has since been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.
