Alleged NYPD Radio Backchat Appears Online as Thousands of Protesters Cram Brooklyn Bridge

After protests over George Floyd's death escalated into violent riots in New York, police presence in the city was doubled, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, and a curfew was imposed to curb the unrest.

New York City has experienced another day of protests over George Floyd's death, with people flocking to several areas of the city. A record of what is alleged to be conversations between New York Police Department members appeared online Tuesday, revealing officers talking about people blocking traffic on Albany and Dean streets and their counterparts advising them to "run them over" and "shoot those motherf*****".

The unverified record was cited by TMZ and quickly became viral as netizens were especially enraged over an NYPD officer's comment of "don't put that over the air" that finished the conversation.

Do my ears deceive me... pic.twitter.com/kLnmt9YWY4 — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) June 2, 2020

​The record appeared as thousands protesting the police brutality were trapped at the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City for around an hour, and were then allowed to depart. Videos and photos shared on social media show a crowd of protesters crammed at the bridge as the citywide curfew came into effect.

@NYCMayor @NYGovCuomo alongside NYPD have blocked protesters and trapped us on the Brooklyn bridge on the Manhattan side. Told us wait ten minutes it’s been 50 minutes and they just bought two big ass cans. pic.twitter.com/jncfAG6RDi — Fvizs (@Fviz_s) June 3, 2020

The protesters were then allowed to depart, as videos emerged on Twitter of hundreds leaving the bridge with their hands held up in the air.

Hundreds still coming off the Manhattan bridge w their hands up. Cops letting them pass, and standing to the side #nycprotest pic.twitter.com/vs4aRgPiPB — Rosalind Adams (@RosalindZAdams) June 3, 2020

​The incident caught the attention of the US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted that "this is dangerous" and announced that she was "heading there now", but shortly after confirmed that people were free to leave the Brooklyn Bridge.

UPDATE: We are getting confirmation that the Brooklyn side of the bridge is now opening up.



You can get off there.



Stay safe everyone and get some sleep. https://t.co/heeCOSMVf1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 3, 2020

​Protests unfold despite a curfew imposed in New York City, effective from 8 p.m. local time Tuesday. In order to prevent violent riots similar to those that took place in the city on 29 May, the police presence was increased. According to the press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the curfew is set to be lifted at 5 a.m. Wednesday, 3 June.

New York is one of many US cities that have been rocked by a series of protests and demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, who was choked to death by a police officer while being taken into custody.

Derek Chauvin, who was one of the policemen conducting the arrest, placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, ignoring his please for air. Chauvin is currently charged with third-degree murder, as the official autopsy has confirmed the cause of Floyd's death was asphyxia homicide.