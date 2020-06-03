Republicans 'Forced' to Seek Another State For 2020 GOP National Convention, Trump Says

US President Donald Trump said in his Twitter accound on Tuesday that the Republican National Convention 2020, which was set to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, will not be held there, as the state governor "failed to guarantee" that GOP can use the Spectrum Arena.
Because of the North Carolina's governor Roy Cooper "still in Shelter-In-Place Mode", Republicans are "forced" to seek for another state to hold the convention, Trump tweeted.
...then tell them they will not be able to gain entry. Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020
...millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020
