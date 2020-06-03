Register
01:27 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Weapons

    Lockdown and Loaded: US Firearm Sales Continue to Rise With 80% May Surge

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    202
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105742/15/1057421507_0:58:1920:1138_1200x675_80_0_0_d68b69fdae6bb975d4a8352ac46c2f6e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006031079503776-lockdown-and-loaded-us-firearm-sales-continue-to-rise-with-80-may-surge/

    As US President Donald Trump encourages military action against American citizens and the country braces itself for a possible second wave of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, gun sales in the country have been experiencing an “unprecedented” surge.

    Private research firm Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting recently estimated that over 1.7 million guns were sold by US vendors in May, representing an 80% uptick from May 2019.

    “Yet again, firearms sales have surged in unprecedented ways,” said Jurgen Brauer, the firm’s chief economist, as reported by the Washington Times.

    “I would say at least two-thirds of the record number of firearms sold in the last 60 days are first-time gun owners/gun purchasers,” James Zimmerman, owner and general manager of the Selway Armory in Missoula, Montana, told Montana Public Radio on Monday.

    While unarmed Minneapolis, Minnesota, resident George Floyd was killed on May 25, Zimmerman attributed part of the surge in new gun owners to the recent unrest and insecurity tied to the event.

    “People are concerned about their safety, you know?” he contended, revealing that 9-millimeter pistols have been in high demand as of late. “They feel that, as we’ve seen with these riots, the government cannot always protect you.”

    However, the full explanation for the uptick in firearm demand appears to be defined by multiple nationwide issues.

    Back in April, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health highlighted that the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) performed a total of 6,543,155 checks for February and March - a 1.8 million increase from the same period in 2019.

    Also, 1,197,788 background checks were performed between March 16 and March 22 - “the most filings in a single week since NICS began in 1998,” the report noted.

    Demonstrators rally during a coronavirus response protest in Wilmington, Delaware
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    A demonstrator openly carries a pistol in a belt hoster during a protest against Delaware Governor John Carney’s use of the National Guard in contact tracing during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., May 21, 2020.

    Background checks are not indicative of weapon sales, but they are viewed as a metric for firearm demand. The Johns Hopkins report noted that the increase in demand may lead to lethal consequences, particularly for potential victims of abuse and those contemplating suicide.

    “Abusers like a lot of control,” said Daniel Webster, director of the school’s Center for Gun Policy and Research, “and they’re going to feel a lot less control if they’re losing their job or the family income.”

    While one might expect the heightened interest and resultant surge in stock prices for gun-making companies like Sturm, Ruger & Co. would translate to good business, Larry Hyatt, owner of Hyatt Guns in Charlotte, North Carolina, told the Washington Times that the recent demand is “really putting pressure on inventory” and straining suppliers.

    Related:

    Photos: US Coast Guard Seizes Nearly 500 Kilos of Suspected Cocaine Worth $18.7 Million
    US Cities Remove Post-Civil War Confederate Monuments Amid Anti-Racism Protests
    Hong Kong’s Lam Blasts US for ‘Double Standard’ Security Law Criticism Amid Protest Repressions
    Videos: Thousands of Protesters Defy DC Police Curfew Outside White House
    Graphic Video: Six US Officers Charged, Stories Disputed in Violent Arrest of College Students
    Tags:
    guns, pistol, Concealed Carry, Open Carry, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), FBI, Weapons, firearms, firearms
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse