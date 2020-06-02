Register
23:53 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Still frame from Atlanta Police Department bodycam video footage of police officer Ivory Streeter, shows car driver Messiah Young being shot by a taser, during ongoing protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 30, 2020

    Graphic Video: Six US Officers Charged, Stories Disputed in Violent Arrest of College Students

    © REUTERS / Atlanta Police Department
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/31/1079503125_0:0:1273:716_1200x675_80_0_0_9fcd9fab76f9abd073dd91ce4fa0f6c6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006021079503182-graphic-video-six-us-officers-charged-stories-disputed-in-violent-arrest-of-college-students/

    Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has charged six current and former officers of the Atlanta Police Department (APD) with a litany of charges following their escalation of a traffic stop that has been denounced by the city and the police chief.

    Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. held a news conference on Tuesday, announcing charges against Ivory Streeter, Mark Garnder, Lonnie Hood, Willie Sauls, Armond Jones and Roland Claud in connection to the Saturday arrests of 22-year-old Messiah Young and 20-year-old Taniyah Pilgrim. 

    Their arrest warrants were issued the same day. Gardner and Streeter were fired Sunday in the wake of the incident.

    Streeter was charged with both aggravated assault and pointing/aiming a weapon. Gardner and Sauls had charges of aggravated assault leveled against them. Jones was charged with aggravated battery and pointing/aiming a weapon. 

    Hood had charges of aggravated assault and simple battery leveled against him. Both Claud and Sauls were charged with criminal damage to property. 

    It’s worth noting that under Georgia law, Tasers, which several officers used during the traffic stop, are considered deadly weapons. 

    The DA highlighted that the uncommon presence of living witnesses and the existence of body camera footage allowed the county to act quickly regarding this officer-involved matter. 

    Regarding Pilgrim, Howard said that while she was not charged with a crime, her vehicle was damaged, and she was “viciously tased” before being “thrown to [the] paved street and handcuffed illegally” by APD officers. She was also subjected to possible exposure to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus after she was “placed in a police vehicle with two other females without a mask.” 

    Citing police statements, Sputnik reported Monday that the situation began with an attempted reprimand to the students for impeding traffic in downtown Atlanta, but things allegedly escalated after one cop presumed Young was reaching for a firearm.

    Howard argued that available APD body camera footage and other recordings from the scene did not provide any reference to a possible firearm until after the incident. 

    “You see the gun? Yeah, he pulled out a gun,” one officer is overheard claiming at the 4:50 timestamp in the footage below. 

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported that neither Pilgrim nor Young will be charged in connection with the Saturday incident, but the Associated Press detailed that Young is still facing a charge of attempting to elude an officer. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has called for a dismissal of all possible charges against the young adults, and APD Chief Erika Shields apologized to Pilgrim and Young during a Sunday news conference, Sputnik reported. 

    Howard argued that Young did not elude police, but drove away after being instructed to “go, or go to jail.” Furthermore, the 22-year-old fractured both his left arm and wrist after being tased twice and manhandled by police. He has since received two dozen stitches and a cast for his wrist.

    The DA noted that one officer with the police force provided a statement claiming that the car almost ran him over, but his office was unable to find video evidence to back up this allegation. 

    “I feel a little safer now that these monsters are off of the street and no longer able to terrorize anyone else,” Young said on Tuesday, according to AP. 

    Related:

    US Cities Remove Post-Civil War Confederate Monuments Amid Anti-Racism Protests
    Hong Kong’s Lam Blasts US for ‘Double Standard’ Security Law Criticism Amid Protest Repressions
    'Looking Me in the Eyes He Shot Me' - Sputnik Journo on Police Attack During George Floyd Protests
    Independent Autopsy Concludes George Floyd Death Was 'Homicide Caused by Asphyxia'
    US Cop Charged in George Floyd Killing Transferred to New Facility After Suicide Watch Reports
    Tags:
    allegations, charges, police, Georgia, Atlanta, George Floyd killing, George Floyd
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse