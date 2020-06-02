Register
20:10 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Robert Walker poses for a photograph on the remains of a Confederate memorial that was removed overnight in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

    US Cities Remove Post-Civil War Confederate Monuments Amid Anti-Racism Protests

    © AP Photo / Jay Reeves
    US
    Get short URL
    133
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/10/1079501009_0:191:2000:1316_1200x675_80_0_0_179e2e017c07b862afc24e1d94aea46c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006021079501060-us-cities-remove-post-civil-war-confederate-monuments-amid-anti-racism-protests/

    After years of legal pushback from state leadership, city officials in Birmingham, Alabama, have begun removing a 115-year-old Confederate monument that was recently damaged in connection to protests honoring Minnesota resident George Floyd. Similar steps have also taken place in Virginia.

    At Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s request, workers began removing the controversial Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument from Linn Park on Monday night and are expected to conclude the process on Tuesday.

    Local news outlet WVTM livestreamed the post-American Civil War monument’s removal, which has taken place in a series of steps.

    The June 1 initiation of the process coincided with the 212th birthday of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, and came about as a direct result of recent anti-racism demonstrations that took place in the predominantly black city.

    According to CBS 42, several protesters attempted to damage the monument on Sunday night, but they were unsuccessful in toppling it. At least two dozen people were arrested over the weekend, and 14 businesses were burglarized.

    “In order to prevent more civil unrest, it is very imperative that we remove this statue,” Woodfin told AL.com on Monday. “I understand the AG’s [attorney general’s] office can bring a civil suit against the city, and if there’s a judgment rendered from a judge then we should be held accountable, and I am willing to accept that because that is a lower cost than civil unrest in our city.”

    Woodfin, like many mayors across the US, has placed the city under curfew in hopes of better protecting peaceful protesters and curbing looting and other crime that is concurrently taking place.

    The August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, previously ignited a national conversation regarding the place of Confederate monuments in modern-day society.

    However, months before the white supremacists and neo-Nazis clashed with counter-protesters, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. The May 2017 legislation requires local governments to obtain state approval before removing - or even renaming - monuments aged 40 years or more.

    The office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall cited this legislation in an August 2017 lawsuit against the city of Birmingham and then-Mayor William Bell, who had ordered a covering of the Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument’s southern entrance.

    The law was referenced again on Monday as Marshall declared that a one-time fine of $25,000 would result from the “removal of the monument in question.”

    Woodfin noted during a Tuesday news conference that the new location of the monument will not be disclosed “due to security reasons.”

    Justin Wilson, the mayor of Alexandria, Virginia, announced via social media that the city was removing “Appomattox,” a Confederate statue by Caspar Buberl that was erected decades after the Civil War’s conclusion.

    Unlike Alabama, Virginia state law permits city governments to remove Confederate monuments at their own discretion. Speaking to the Washingtonian, Wilson noted that the recent removal was in the works for quite some time, but was accelerated on Monday to “ensure there was no drama about it.”

    “We did not want to see a repeat of Charlottesville or anything else,” he said.

    Related:

    Videos: Trump Leaves White House on Foot as Military Police Clash With Protesters in Nearby Park
    Independent Autopsy Concludes George Floyd Death Was 'Homicide Caused by Asphyxia'
    'Looking Me in the Eyes He Shot Me' - Sputnik Journo on Police Attack During George Floyd Protests
    New Yorkers Continue to Protest Over Floyd's Death - Video
    Protesters Start Sit-In Demonstration Over Death of George Floyd in Minneapolis - Video
    Tags:
    George Floyd killing, George Floyd, civil war, Alexandria, Virginia, Birmingham, Alabama, Confederate Monuments, Confederate Statues
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse