Virginia Police Tear Gas Peaceful Protesters on Knees Asking Not to Shoot

Police in US city of Richmond, Virginia, used tear gas against peaceful kneeling demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd despite their pleas not to shoot at them. Police claimed they resorted to tear gas, alleging that some protesters tried to tear down confederate statues, while other demonstrators prevented an officer from saving the statues.
#RICHMOND #VIRGINIA peaceful protest attacked. pic.twitter.com/saxfBeDkAn— JUST ADD HAND SANITIZER (@Justiceaddwater) June 2, 2020
Another video showed a police officer spitting on a handcuffed protester sitting on the ground
WTF?! @RichmondPolice Badge #3119 spitting on a detained demonstrator. You lie and you assault. WE SEE YOU 🐝 pic.twitter.com/tsaW0f2OoO— RVADirt (@RVAdirt) June 2, 2020
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney apologized to the public and said officers involved in incident had been pulled from field duty and would face disciplinary action. Stoney also called for a public meeting so that he could apologize to every person affected.
"Words cannot make this right, and words cannot restore the trust broken this evening. Only action. Only action will repair this community. Come to City Hall tomorrow at noon. I want to say sorry. I want to listen", Stoney said.
To the peaceful protesters who were gassed tonight, please come. I want to apologize in person. pic.twitter.com/EwKW4TFmAc— Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 2, 2020
