Register
18:41 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police move in to eject protesters from the vicinity of St. John’s Church before U.S. President Donald Trump paid a visit, during demonstrations against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, U.S. June 1, 2020

    Moscow Views Deliberate Brutal Handling of Sputnik Journalist by US Police as Hostile Act

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    4351
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/05/1079500581_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_9508466b3945aa76d24a38ea76e0151d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006021079500335-moscow-views-deliberate-brutal-handling-of-sputnik-journalist-by-us-police-as-hostile-act/

    Earlier, Sputnik journalist Nicole Roussell, covering the ongoing protests against police brutality and negligence towards black lives in Washington, DC, was shot at by a local law enforcement officer with stinger grenades and rubber bullets.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has reacted to the news that a Sputnik journalist was shot at by American police as she was covering the George Floyd protests in Washington, DC, stating that Moscow views the incident as a hostile act on the part of the US. The Foreign Ministry accused the US of violating its obligations to ensure the safety and unhindered work of journalists in the country.

    Moscow demanded that the US ensure that journalists will no longer be the victims of violence by the police and called on relevant international organisations and human rights watchdogs to react to the incident.

    "With concern we have to note that the situation with media rights in the United States is deteriorating with every day", the Foreign Ministry's statement said.

    The Foreign Ministry noted that "paradoxically" the outrageous act of police brutality towards a member of media, a guarantor of a democratic society, happened just outside the walls of the White House, which positions itself as a global beacon of democracy.

    US Policeman Directly Targeted Sputnik Journalist

    Dmitry Kiselev, head of the news agency Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's mother company, also accused US police of deliberately shooting the Sputnik journalist, Nicole Roussell, despite the fact that she had clearly identified herself as an on-duty employee of the media outlet.

    "The policeman directly targeted Roussell, even after she showed him her press card and shouted that she was with the press. She fell while covering the riots at the White House and got up. He shot her anyway. Even the ‘do not kick a person who is down’ rule does not apply to an American policeman. Of course, he will go unpunished, and next time he will shoot at a journalist again", Kiselev said, retelling Roussell's account of the events on 1 June.

    Kiselev went on to say that the most "horrible" thing about the situation is that it was not an accident, as Roussell was the second Russian journalist to suffer from actions by the police. A day before, Mikhail Turgiev, a journalist for another Rossiya Segodnya subsidiary, RIA Novosti, was directly hit with pepper spray by police officers as he was covering the protests in Minneapolis.

    Nicole Roussell
    © Sputnik /
    Nicole Roussell

    Roussell herself recalled that she was covering a peaceful protest near the White House and that the police were pushing people back from the square when the incident happened. She says she sustained seven welts and wounds across her body after a policeman unloaded a barrage of stinger grenades right into her despite the fact that Roussell was showing him her press card and repeatedly said that she was a journalist on duty.

    Nicole Roussell
    © Sputnik /
    Nicole Roussell

    After this, a police officer in riot gear shoved the Sputnik journalist onto the ground and trampled on her, even though she showed no aggression whatsoever throughout the entire incident.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse