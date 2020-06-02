Register
09:24 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Park of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

    Dems Pelosi, Schumer Knocked for Blasting Trump Over His ‘Faith-Dishonouring Photo-op’ With Bible

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    105
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/49/1079494969_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_975577a83771e8a5789b7e92072cab92.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006021079494892-dems-pelosi-schumer-knocked-for-blasting-trump-over-his-faith-dishonouring-photo-op-with-bible/

    As the historic St. John's Episcopal Church just a stone's throw from the White House was vandalised during the George Floyd marches in the capital, President Donald Trump ordered to clear the area of the protesters, walking to the church to make a statement from there.

    Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have taken aim at the president following police being ordered to clear out an area near the White House so he could walk to a nearby church, St. John’s Church, which had been vandalised in the course of rallies.

    The comments have ended up in the crosshairs of many, with netizens rushing to post videos of rioting “thugs” as a justification for tougher control over the protests. “At a time when our country cries out for unification, this president is ripping it apart”, Pelosi and Schumer said in a late Monday statement, calling on the US president to “respect the dignity and rights of Americans”.

    The two lawmakers went on to remark that the “nation needs real leadership”, going on to rip POTUS: “This president’s continued fanning of the flames of discord, bigotry, and violence is cowardly, weak, and dangerous”.

    The Dems separately took on POTUS after he instructed police to “dominate” the streets as protests over George Floyd’s death have boiled over into mass riots involving across-the-board arson, vandalism, and ransacking.

    A journalist is seen bleeding after police started firing tear gas and rubber bullets near the 5th police precinct following a demonstration to call for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, on May 30, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota
    © AFP 2020 / CHANDAN KHANNA
    Press Under Attack: List of Journalists Injured During George Floyd Protests

    After President Trump and administration officials walked through the area cleared by the police to the church near the White House and briefly posed for pictures there, the two top Democrats fumed: “Teargassing peaceful protesters without provocation just so that the president could pose for photos outside a church dishonours every value that faith teaches us”.

    However, many appear not to deem Trump’s on-foot visit to the church as another “photo-op”: “I didn’t see a ‘photo-op’. I saw a president standing up for decency and faith after a mob set fire to a church, @CNN pretended it didn’t happen, and Democrats backed the ‘protesters’. They’re looting Manhattan tonight, governor”, journalist Joel B. Pollak wrote, with others echoing the stance:


    “The only thing they [Democrats] finally speak up about is Trump holding a Bible in front of a Church that almost burned down??”, another wondered, weighing in along the same lines, like many others:

    “Yeah...a church which is a historic landmark that the #Democrats SET ON FIRE & defaced last night which is an in-your-face attack on Christians”, one commented.
    “It was a historic day”, said a different netizen referring to Tump’s on-foot trip “across a DC street risking sniper fire ”, while another recalled Joe Biden’s visit to a church and him “talking about shooting criminals in the leg”.

    Some opted to post visual proof of what they say is resilience and self-restraint on the part of the police in handling the “peaceful” protests:

    Democrats, like actress-turned left-leaning activist Alyssa Milano, meanwhile continued to chew over the fact that Trump ordered the territory to be cleared “for a photo-op”, saying they are surprised to see the president “with the Bible”.

    Trump has meanwhile expressed dissatisfaction to some states’ lax response to the sweeping protests, which kicked off after 48-year-old black American George Floyd was suffocated to death while being arrested by a group of Minneapolis policemen. He even promised to deploy the military himself anywhere local officials fail to curb the sweeping social unrest and prevent it from spiraling out of control, irrespective of what critics of the fierce crackdown would say in response.

    Over the past week, thousands of National Guard troops have been called in to patrol major US cities in 15 states, with no less than 40 cities introducing curfews to better control the protests sparked by Floyd’s killing. The now former officer, at whose hands he died, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

    Related:

    Video: SUV Plunges Into Police Officers in Buffalo, New York, Amid George Floyd Protests
    Watch Car Ramming Through George Floyd Protesters in Missouri
    US Federal Prisons on Lockdown for 1st Time in Decades Amid Nationwide Protests, Reports Suggest
    Tags:
    curfew, military, Democrats, Donald Trump, protests
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse