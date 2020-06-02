Register
06:08 GMT02 June 2020
    Washington DC: Police deployed amid ongoing protests over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody

    Curfew and Cordons in Washington DC as George Floyd Riots Continue in Other US States - Video, Photo

    US
    Topic:
    Riots Sweep US After Black Man Dies During Police Arrest
    Monday was a tough day for Washington DC, like dozens of other cities across the country, as the demonstrations and protests over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer marched on. In order to restore order President Donald Trump has decided to deploy "additional federal assets" in the nation's capital.

    Following Sunday's outbreak of violent riots that included looting, arson, and vandalism over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police, a curfew was imposed in the US capital. In the wake of the riots US President Donald Trump decided to "mobilise all available federal resources - civilian and military - to stop the rioting and looting". 

    George Floyd protests continue in Washington DC
    © Sputnik / Artur Gabdrahmanov
    George Floyd protests continue in Washington DC

    During a speech at the White House, Trump "strongly recommended" that every governor deploy the National Guard in numbers sufficient to "dominate the streets".

    Military trucks arrive in US capital as Trump announces all federal resources will be mobilized to end unrest
    © Sputnik / Artur Gabdrahmanov
    Military arrives in US capital as Trump announces all federal resources will be mobilized to end unrest

    He also warned that if a city or a state refuses to do so, he will deploy the US military and "solve the problem for them".

    Military trucks arrive in US capital as Trump announces all federal resources will be mobilized to end unrest
    © Sputnik / Artur Gabdrahmanov
    US capital as Trump announces all federal resources will be mobilized to end unrest
    Military trucks arrive in US capital as Trump announces all federal resources will be mobilized to end unrest
    Artur Gabdrahmanov
    Military in US capital as Trump announces all federal resources will be mobilized to end unrest

    Amid Trump's announcement on maximising the federal security presence in the city, military cars were spotted in Washington DC and police forces cordoned off areas in the US capital in order to prevent further escalation.

    ​One of the actions undertaken by Trump in order to restore order was the deployment of the military police on the streets.

    ​Social media users have shared videos of military forces gathering in Washington DC, protecting monuments, sites, and cordoning off areas engulfed by the previous day's riots.

    A video of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs assessing the military presence in the city was also shared on social media.

    Riots and Looting Continue in US

    ​Other regions of the country also faced a new day of protests. In New York, stores on Madison Avenue were looted, in a scene described by social media users as "very tough", while in St Louis, protesters attacked local police, hurling firecrackers and bottles at law enforcement.

    ​Law enforcement also showed up during a looting incident on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, as rioters broke into a Rite Aid store. 

    ​Another video showed arson occurring near an apartment building in Van Nuys, California.

    ​The protests across the US were sparked by what the Hennepin County medical examiner on Moday determined was the homicide of George Floyd, an African American resident of Minneapolis, killed by police officer Derek Chauvin. As confirmed by the official autopsy results, it was asphyxia that caused his death due to Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly ten minutes.

    Topic:
    Riots Sweep US After Black Man Dies During Police Arrest

    Votre message a été envoyé!
