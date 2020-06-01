Register
23:17 GMT01 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jay-Z makes an announcement of the launch of Dream Chasers record label in joint venture with Roc Nation, at the Roc Nation headquarters on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in New York

    ‘Justice Needs to Be Served’: Jay-Z Comments on George Floyd’s Killing

    © AP Photo / Greg Allen
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Riots Sweep US After Black Man Dies During Police Arrest (47)
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/16/1079491642_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_fe50bacff0257a54e839a3e89754df2b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006011079491595-justice-needs-to-be-served-jay-z-comments-on-george-floyds-killing/

    The murder of African American George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on 25 May, which has sparked protests in almost every major US city, has also prompted many US politicians, artists and public figures across the nation to call for justice over the tragic incident.

    World famous rapper and record executive Jay-Z on Sunday discussed over the phone with Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota the progress of the investigation into the death of George Floyd, which has triggered nationwide demonstrations, Jay-Z and Walz revealed on Monday.

    In an interview with CNN affiliate WCCO, the governor said that Jay-Z told him, “Justice needs to be served here”.

    “It was so incredibly human. It wasn’t Jay-Z international celebrity, it was a dad and quite honestly a black man with visceral pain that he knew,” Walz said.

    On Sunday, Walz announced that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison would lead the probe into the fatal arrest of the 48-year-old black man.

    In a statement released later on Monday by the REFORM Alliance, a non-profit organisation founded by Jay-Z advocating reform of the US criminal justice system, the superstar thanked the governor “for doing what's right” and for calling in Ellison to “take over the George Floyd case”.

    “Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me. A dad and a black man in pain. Yes, I am human, a father and a black man in pain and I am not the only one,” Jay-Z said. “Now I, along with an entire country in pain, call upon AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law”.

    The international rap icon also called for “every politician, prosecutor and office in the country to have the courage to do what is right”.

    “This is just a first step. I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my would-be oppressors may have,” Jay-Z added. “Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves”.

    On Saturday, Jay-Z’s wife, Beyonce - an international icon in her own right - asked in a video statement for her 147 million Instagram followers to sign a petition “to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd”.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.

    Публикация от Beyoncé (@beyonce)

    On 25 May, an African-American resident of Minneapolis named George Floyd was killed by a police officer while being arrested. The officer who killed Floyd, identified as Derek Chauvin, put his knee on the victim's neck and kept it there for over 8 minutes, even after Floyd gasped “can't breathe” and begged for air.

    All four officers involved in the arrest and death were quickly fired after the incident, and three days later as protests spiraled out of control, Chauvin was subsequently arrested on third-degree murder charges.

    The tragic has incident triggered ongoing nationwide demonstrations across the US and in many international cities.

    Topic:
    Riots Sweep US After Black Man Dies During Police Arrest (47)

    Related:

    Minneapolis Police Chief: No 'Bureaucracies' Needed to Say 4 Officers Were Culprits in Floyd's Death
    People Protest Outside US Embassy in Paris Over George Floyd’s Death - Video, Photo
    George Floyd Protests: How US Presidents Have Dealt With Race Riots Over the Years
    Don't Mess With K-Pop: Fans Said to Have Disabled Dallas Police App as George Floyd Protests Rage On
    Press Under Attack: List of Journalists Injured During George Floyd Protests
    Tags:
    United States, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, Jay-Z, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse