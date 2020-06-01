Anti-Police Brutality Protesters Fill NY Streets Over Floyd's Death - Video

Protesters against police brutality take to the streets of New York City after a 46-year-old African-American George Floyd was pinned to the ground for over 8 minutes and killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. The incident has resulted in multiple demonstrations against police brutality across the US, some of which have turned into violent riots with looting and arson.
A police officer taking part in Floyd's arrest kept a knee on the man's neck for nearly nine minutes and, despite the man repeating that he could not breathe, kept the knee in place until Floyd was dead. After three days of increasing outcry the policeman was arrested and charged with third-degree murder, while his colleagues were fired.
