US Stock Futures Drop Following Consecutive Gains in May

US stock futures traded lower on Sunday night and will enter June on a negative note, according to CNBC News.
Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 39 points (0.15 percent) lower. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also dipped 0.2 percent each.
As the economic reopening of the country continues, major stock indexes experienced their first back-to-back monthly gains since late 2019, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advancing 6.8 percent, fueled by the strong performance of tech giant stocks amid the pandemic. The Dow and the S&P 500 gained 4.3 and 4.5 percent, respectively.
The S&P 500 was also up 38 percent from the intraday low set on 23 March.
Investors have been monitoring the US-China relationship lately, as tensions increased between the two countries over the national security bill for Hong Kong. The legislation outlaws subversive and secessionist activities and is supported by high-ranking Hong Kong officials, but has been met by a wave of protests in the city.
All comments
Show new comments (0)