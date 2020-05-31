Atlanta, Chicago Prolong Curfews as Unrest Continues Across US

"The curfew in the city of Atlanta has been extended starting tonight, 31 May 2020 at 9 pm and continuing through sunrise tomorrow 1 June 2020", the city authority tweeted.
The curfew in the city of Atlanta has been extended starting tonight, May 31, 2020 at 9 P.M. and continuing through sunrise tomorrow June 1, 2020. Please stay home. pic.twitter.com/V6AWCSiD0A— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) May 31, 2020
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that, in addition to indefinitely extending the curfew, she had asked Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to send in National Guard forces to help city police.
"In addition to our 9 pm-6 am curfew that will remain in place until further notice, Governor Pritzker — at my request — has ordered a small contingent of the National Guard to maintain a limited presence and support our police", she tweeted.
"In addition to our 9pm-6am curfew that will remain in place until further notice, Governor Pritzker—at my request—has ordered a small contingent of the National Guard to maintain a limited presence and support our police in order to ensure we don’t have a repeat of last night."— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 31, 2020
Multiple cities across the US saw the fifth night of protests on Saturday sparked by Floyd's death at the hands of a police officer in the city of Minneapolis. Thousands defied curfews, smashing windows, looting stores, and burning cars.
Video outside the Governors mansion in #Atlanta. #AtlantaRiots #AtlantaProtests pic.twitter.com/2UeI5kUph5— The Up2Dater (@UptoDateNewz) May 30, 2020
Tak wyglądał dzisiaj protest w Chicago.— lana 🌙 #blacklivesmatter (@lanalouisana) May 31, 2020
Nic więcej nie mam do dodania. #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER
pic.twitter.com/ulHhZfPzI9
Políce cars destroyed by the protesters in Chicago, Yesterday in Chicago. Carros de polícia destruídos pelos manifestantes. Ontem em Chicago #chicagoprotests pic.twitter.com/DFnsFCnpip— Marcelo Oliveira (@chello_Oliveira) May 31, 2020
The National Guard has been activated in Minnesota, Georgia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Colorado, Ohio, Tennessee, and Utah, and other US states.
All comments
Show new comments (0)