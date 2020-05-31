George Floyd Protest in New York City - Video

The live broadcast shows activists in New York protesting against racism after the death of George Floyd.
Multiple US cities saw a fifth night of violence on 30 May, with police using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters. What started as anti-racism demonstrations soon descended into vandalism and looting.
The protests were sparked by a video circulating online showing Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, pinning Floyd, who was unarmed, to the ground with his knee; Floyd repeatedly said that he couldn't breathe until becoming unresponsive. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A total of four police officers have been fired in connection with the incident.
