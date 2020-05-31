Poll: Biden Leads Trump by 10 Points Ahead of November Election

The ABC News/Washington Post survey was conducted by phone from May 25-28 among 1,001 English- and Spanish-speaking adults.
The poll found that Biden led Trump 53 percent to 43 percent among registered voters. This is an improvement on a 2 point lead the former vice president had in March.
new Washington Post/ABC News national poll:— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 31, 2020
Biden 53%
Trump 43%
The difference is scanter among voters who are both registered and certain to vote. Fifty-one percent of them said they favoured Biden, compared to 46 percent who backed Trump.
The same poll found that 50 percent saw Trump as a strong leader and 43 percent said the same of Biden. Even with the national economy reeling from the impact of the outbreak, Trump's way of handling the economy was viewed positively by 52 percent of respondents.
