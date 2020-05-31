Protesters Beat Up Old Man in Salt Lake City After He Pulls Bow and Blocks the Street - Video

Protests have been non-stop across the United States over the death of black Minneapolis citizen George Floyd, who died at a hospital shortly after a brutal police arrest. However, peaceful demonstrations have grown into violent clashes with police, vandalism, and looting.

An old man was attacked by a swarm of enraged protesters in Downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Footage shared online shows the man pulling out a bow and an arrow after which he gets swarmed and beaten up by several rioters. Other protesters nearby can be heard chanting in support.

One of the most insane clips I’ve seen thus far...



An older man pulled a bow and arrow on protesters blocking the street only for them to jump him and beat him to a pulp and then destroy his car. pic.twitter.com/HZ0jh8HH7s — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

Many Twitter users were shocked the attackers did not show any mercy for the man, calling it a mob, while others cited the famous quote "don't bring a knife to a gunfight".

"He never shot an arrow. Probably wanted to scare ppl. How is this more insane than people shooting other people randomly?", a netizen wrote.

Mob mentality prevails. Just one of them-Cowardice. I’d love to see what happens when they face a judge. One on one...oh-that day will come. You can bet on that! We will not Fail! #WeWillNotFall #WWG1GWA #PatriotsUnite #KAG #GodBlessAmerica — Kristina (@KristinaSophia1) May 31, 2020

However, there were also those who considered the man was guilty himself for bringing the bow and arrow and "got what he deserved".

Maybe he shouldn't have pulled out a bow... dumbass got what was coming to him! — Mr. E (@Brewhammad_Ali) May 31, 2020

Protesters? LMFAO they were just flipping cars, and blocking streets, they aren't protesters, they are rioters moron. — Daniel Willingham (@Pilot21222) May 31, 2020

However, many users said that what is going on is not even close to peaceful demonstrations and more of a violent mob, calling for tougher action to be taken across the country.

"These people are not protestors. They are there to cause trouble. It's disgusting", a netizen wrote.

US President Donald Trump has blamed the "radical left" for inciting violence across the country, with rioters engaging in open clashes with police, vandalising and smashing vehicles, setting buildings on fire, and even stealing from local businesses.

On Friday, a US Federal Protective Service officer was shot and killed amid the unrest in Oakland, California, which the US Department of Homeland Security qualified as terrorism.