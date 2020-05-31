Texas Governor Sends Over 1,500 Officers to Major Cities Amid George Floyd Protests

"To ensure peaceful protests, Governor Greg Abbott has sent state resources to the cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin to maintain public safety … DPS (Texas Department of Public Safety) has sent more than 1,500 officers to assist local police departments", Abbott tweeted. The governor added that the state authorities could provide more resources if necessary.
May 30, 2020
Thousands of protesters marched in Texas cities on Friday and Saturday. In Houston, nearly 200 people were arrested Friday during a demonstration in which many blocked an Interstate 45 ramp and a highway, state media reported, citing a local police officer.
This is in Dallas Texas. Protest set up roadblocks. pic.twitter.com/88xHTO7krD— Don Salmon (@dijoni) May 31, 2020
Dont let them tell you it was peaceful in Downtown Houston #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JWuCRfdlNT— ª (@vikthewild) May 30, 2020
#HoustonProtests #HoustonRiots #riots2020 #USArevoltspic.twitter.com/UmqxnBfaQP— ʙɪɢ ᴡɪʟʟ🍁😷 (@WillontheRadio) May 31, 2020
Protests have erupted across the United States this week after George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, died in police custody after being pinned to the ground and handcuffed by police officers who arrived in response to a call from a grocery store claiming Floyd had tried to pay for his purchase with an allegedly counterfeit banknote.
A video circulating online shows Derek Chauvin, the policeman, pinning unarmed Floyd to the ground with his knee, and Floyd repeatedly telling the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
