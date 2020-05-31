Los Angeles Mayor Imposes Curfew as Protests Over George Floyd's Death Get Out of Control

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has declared a curfew in the city starting at 8 pm, as what were initially supposed to be peaceful demonstrations expressing sympathy over George Floyd's death developed into violent clashes with the police.
"Currently, the curfew will apply to downtown Los Angeles between the 110 fwy on the west, Alameda on the east, and 10 fwy on the south, and 101 fwy on the north between 8 pm. and 5:30 am", Garcetti said.
We will always protect free speech and Angelenos’ right to live without fear of violence or vandalism. To increase safety for demonstrators, law enforcement and all citizens of Los Angeles, we are putting a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 30, 2020
According to videos circulating on social media, protesters vandalised and smashed the windows of LAPD vehicles.
Around a dozen LAPD vehicles vandalized just behind the line of police and protestors. pic.twitter.com/DGEe6LbK25— Ariella Plachta (@AriPlachta) May 30, 2020
IF YOURE AT THE PROTEST IN LA LEAVE NOW GET OUT OF THERE AS SOON AS YOU CAN pic.twitter.com/wap22tXh8q— laura (@FlNELlINE) May 30, 2020
A police car was set on fire in the centre of the city.
RIOTS UNDERWAY IN LOS ANGELES pic.twitter.com/BFTPR4d7AW— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020
Over 500 rioters were arrested in LA on Friday. Footage online shows an officer trying to arrest a riot as he gets swarmed and beaten up by a crowd of other protesters.
Officer beaten in LA riots pic.twitter.com/TlxNBKMYZj— AwwSayCanUsee (@Desiree_Ahgudo) May 30, 2020
Public unrest has been shaking the United States since Tuesday, after a video spread online showing white police officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd on his neck to the ground with his knee for several minutes. Floyd repeatedly told the police officer that he could not breathe until he became unresponsive. He died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.
The officer has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter.
