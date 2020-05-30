Protests Continue in NYC Over George Floyd's Death for Third Day in a Row - Videos

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Police in New York City have detained several demonstrators taking part in the Saturday George Floyd protest after they broke the windows of a police van and attacked officers, according to media reports.

The protesters have been marching from Harlem to central Manhattan. They have broken the windows of a police van that was monitoring the situation, after which police officers arrived on the scene.

The officers blocked the protesters on Times Square. In response to that, the protesters threw water bottles at law enforcement officers. Several people were detained.

Lots of activity at times square. Heavy police presence, lots of people standing and watching. Protest in the distance pic.twitter.com/2A4DqJePm8 — Ryan CKB 🥂 (@thecolour_red) May 30, 2020

NYPD made some arrests as protestors blocked traffic on the FDR @PIX11News #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/HuTjXvkNgT — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) May 30, 2020

NYPD helicopter dips down low above the crowds. pic.twitter.com/ie4gYqMEv4 — Vincent Barone (@vinbarone) May 30, 2020

The protesters then turned to Eighth Avenue and headed for southern Manhattan. The movement of cars is hampered.

#GeorgeFloyd Protestors have formed in front of a line of officers l, some in riot gear, at the 28th precinct at 123rd and 8th Ave pic.twitter.com/7Q7rgyS3XF — Aaron Randle (@aaronronel) May 30, 2020

Protests have erupted across the United States this week over the death of black man George Floyd from Minneapolis. The footage went viral on social media showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. A total of four police officers have been fired in connection with the incident.

US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that if the unrest continues in US cities, then the federal government would step in and the military would be used. Speaking at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Trump said the death of George Floyd was a grave tragedy but warned against surrendering to hostility. Trump stressed that every US citizen has the right to be safe in their workplace, home, and city streets.