Trump Delivers Speech Following SpaceX Mission Launch - Video

US President Donald Trump is delivering a speech after the world's first commercially built manned spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS).
It is the first crewed mission sent to space from the United States in nine years.
Both Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 were constructed for NASA by SpaceX, a private US company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, as the space agency seeks domestic capabilities for manned extraterrestrial flights.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)